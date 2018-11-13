All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week received a final album from the recently departed Charles Bradley, a collection of classic and rare material from Fleet Foxes, and great new songs from the likes of Dawn and Kelsey Lu. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new indie music.

Charles Bradley — Black Velvet

































There are a million reasons why Charles Bradley’s death a year ago gutted music fans all over the world, from his joyful spirit to his amazing success story. With that in mind, it’s hard to listen to unreleased songs by him without getting emotional. His final album, Black Velvet, seeks to have fans remember the artist not for his death but for the incredible talent and vitality he gave to the world. With his stunning voice, that won’t be hard.

Grapetooth — Grapetooth

































Clay Frankel and Chris Bailoni are a pair of Chicago musicians and roommates making synth-rock under the moniker of Grapetooth. Though the former is better known for his band Twin Peaks, this is the record that exists strongly outside of that context. In his profile of the band, Uproxx’s Corbin Reiff calls the album “a supremely gorgeous collection of ten different tracks that embody the soul of your favorite ‘80s synth-wave bands with the open-hearted punk rock angst of The Replacements.”