Sub Pop/Nonesuch

The mid to late-2000s was an iconic time for Robin Pecknold and the rest of Fleet Foxes. The band released a pair of EPs — The Fleet Foxes in 2006 and Sun Giant in 2008 — that established them as a band on the rise, a status that was cemented by their self-titled debut album. Fleet Foxes dropped in 2008 and peaked at No. 36 in the US and No. 3 in the UK, and it’s gone on to sell over half a million copies since then. There’s something special about that period, and now the band is commemorating it with a big new release, First Collection 2006-2009, which is set for release on November 9 via Sub Pop (and Nonesuch in Europe).

Aside from the aforementioned album and EPs, the vinyl set (which will also be available digitally and on CD) also includes a 10″ B-Sides & Rarities record and a 32-page booklet, which features show flyers, lyrics, and artwork from the era.

Also revisit our review of their 2017 Hollywood Bowl concert here.