Here Are The Newport Jazz Festival Set Times For 2024

Newport Jazz Festival will be “celebrating 70 years” by staging its 2024 event at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island this weekend. The 2024 lineup is loaded , featuring the likes of André 3000 , Brittany Howard , Elvis Costello, Samara Joy, Robert Glasper, Nile Rodgers, Laufey, Noname, and more.

Newport Jazz Festival Set Times For Friday, August 2, 2024

All times are local.

Fort Stage: Sun Ra Arkestra (12:30 p.m. to 1:25 p.m.), Moonchild (1:55 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.), Cory Wong (3:25 p.m. to 4:25 p.m.), André 3000: New Blue Sun Live (4:55 p.m. to 5:55 p.m.), Kamasi Washington (6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.).

Quad Stage: Cisco Swank (11:05 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.), Chief Adjuah (12:15 p.m. to 1:10 p.m.), Bill Frisell Four (1:40 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.), Galactic With Irma Thomas (3 p.m. to 3:55 p.m.), PJ Morton (4:25 p.m. to 5:25 p.m.), Brittany Howard (5:55 p.m. to 6:55 p.m.).

Harbor Stage: Luke Stewart (11 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.), Aneesa Strings (12:05 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.), Jaleel Shaw (1:25 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.), Brandee Younger (2:45 p.m. to 3:40 p.m.), Aja Monet (4:10 to 5:05 p.m.), Kenny Barron Trio (5:35 p.m. to 6:35 p.m.).

Foundation Stage: Rimea Jazz All Stars (12:05 p.m. to 12:25 p.m.), URI Jazz Collective (1:25 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.), Newport Jazz Camp (2:55 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.).

Newport Jazz Festival Set Times For Saturday, August 3, 2024

Fort Stage: The Legacy Of Wayne Shorter (12:30 p.m. to 1:25 p.m.), Artemis (1:55 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.), Samara Joy (3:25 p.m. to 4:25 p.m.), Elvis Costello (4:55 p.m. to 5:55 p.m.), Dinner Party (6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.).

Quad Stage: Theo Croker (11:05 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.), Golden, Brown, & Delicious (12:15 p.m. to 1:10 p.m.), Lianne La Havas (1:40 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.), Terrace Martin (3 p.m. to 3:55 p.m.), Acid Jazz Is Dead (4:25 p.m. to 5:25 p.m.), Thievery Corporation (5:55 p.m. to 6:55 p.m.).

Harbor Stage: Riley Mulherkar (11 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.), Nicole Zuraitis (12:05 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.), Jonathan Blake Pentad (1:25 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.), Anat Cohen Quartetinho (2:45 p.m. to 3:40 p.m.), Ghost-Note (4:10 p.m. to 5:05 p.m.), Stanley Clarke N 4Ever (5:35 p.m. to 6:35 p.m.).

Foundation Stage: Rimea Jazz All Stars (12:05 p.m. to 12:25 p.m.), URI Jazz Collective (1:25 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.), Newport Jazz Camp (2:55 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.), Terri Lynne Carrington Workshop (4:25 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.), Salve Dance (5:55 p.m. to 6:25 p.m.).