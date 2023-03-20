Nick Cannon is always game to joke about his fertility. He was all for Jimmy Kimmel’s joke about Cannon having 12 children at the 2023 Oscars. Cannon and Kevin Hart cooked up a joke of their own, making people temporarily believe a game show called Who’s Having My Baby? was real.

But Cannon got serious about love in a recent interview with The Shade Room. The self-proclaimed “fearless romantic” explained his stance on monogamy and why he doesn’t subscribe to it before raving about his past relationship with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

When asked to name the love of his life, Cannon inferred it was Carey.

“I always talk about that, and then it goes viral and all her fans get mad at me,” he said. “I’ll say, I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met. I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her. She’s just always happy, always doing for others — no matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into their space.”

Cannon continued, “When I found that out about her and saw how remarkable she was, like, that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”

Cannon and Carey were married for six years before splitting in 2014 and finalizing their divorce in November 2016 (as chronicled by People). They share twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

As for whether Cannon wants a wife again, he told The Shade Room that his “focus now is my children and my business.”

“What about maybe one of the mothers of your kids?” the interviewer posed.

“I love them! They’re amazing!” Cannon responded and explained he won’t commit to one of them because “that’s a disservice to the other ones.”