Nickelback Responds To Their ‘Mean Tweets’ Dig With A Scorching Self-Own

10.10.18 1 hour ago

If you’re in Nickelback, you have to be able to roll with the punches. While they’ve sold millions of albums over the course of their highly successful career, a lot of folks outside of their core fan base have an intense hatred for their adrenaline-fueled alternative rock. Fortunately, Chad Kroeger and company have been good sports over the years about dealing with their haters, which they proved again in a music-focused “Mean Tweets” segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night.

Nickelback is the last artist featured, and before them, the tweet directed at Korn is a nice lead-in: “Korn. F**k those guys more than Nickelback.” Upon hearing that sentiment, the members of the band reacted with some pained expressions, because that’s apparently a real gut punch.

Then it was Nickelback’s turn: “I would rather stab myself in the taint than hear another Nickelback song.” The band is surely used to reading statements like these, so they react with smiles, and Kroeger had some fun with his response, saying, “That’s funny: That’s how we make Nickelback songs.”

There are plenty of other artists featured in the video as well, and perhaps the funniest tweet of the video is the one about The Chainsmokers: “One of my employees was talking about how The Chainsmokers are actually pretty good and don’t deserve all the hate. So I fired him.”

Watch the “Mean Tweets” video above.

