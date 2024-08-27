Nicki Minaj’s supposed legal battle with a disgruntled Barb superfan, hasn’t slowed down her music plans. In December 2023, the “Fallin 4 U” rapper dropped her chart-topping and streaming record holding album, Pink Friday 2.

Before the body of work can celebrate its one-year anniversary, Nicki Minaj will have yet another project to add to her discography. Today (August 26), Nicki Minaj announced Gag City Reloaded, the Pink Friday 2 deluxe album. The forthcoming release is slated to drop on September 13.

At this time the official tracklist has not yet been shared. However, in a poll posted to Nicki’s Instagram stories she hinted that outside of previously teased tracks, supporters should expect a host of new records.

On X (formerly Twitter), Nicki Minaj expressed her excited about what’s to come. “Well, Barbz,” she wrote. “Didn’t really want to have to speak on this, but I just can’t stay quiet about it any longer. Last night, I recorded what will probably be your favorite song on the deluxe. It will immediately go into your TOP 5 of the entire PF2 era. OH MY FREAKING GOODNESS.”

In the meantime, Nicki Minaj is preparing for the second North American leg of her Pink Friday 2 Tour with special guests Tyga, Skillibeng, and BIA set to launch on September 4.