Nicki Minaj is just a bit away from releasing her highly anticipated Pink Friday 2 album at midnight ET tonight, where it will be available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify . Given the rap icon has been pretty quiet about details surrounding the record, fans are wondering what the tracklist will be.

What Is Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Tracklist?

Minaj’s full tracklist for Pink Friday 2 is still yet to be announced. However, this hasn’t stopped online speculation. According to an unconfirmed partial list from Genius, it has her previously released “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” and “Super Freaky Girl” both reportedly making the cut. Other songs include “Big Difference” as track 2, and “Last Time I Saw You” as track 7.

Additional unconfirmed titles right now are “Let Me Calm Down,” “Memories,” and “Roman In Malibu.” The latter seems to tease that Minaj will be reprising her altar ego that fans got to know with the original Pink Friday in 2010.

It’s also unclear if any collaborations will be included on the rest of the tracklist, let alone how long the record will be, making it truly a surprise to take place once it drops.

Pink Friday 2 is out 12/8 via Republic Records. Find more information here.