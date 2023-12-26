nicki minaj
Nicki Minaj Mocked Her Haters Over The Fact That She Broke A Spotify Record For ‘Pink Friday 2’

Nicki Minaj continues promoting her new album, Pink Friday 2, including appearing alongside Joe Budden. During the interview, Minaj did not hold back her feelings about breaking the Spotify record for an album from a female rapper.

“Spotify 24-hour streams… Someone’s only popping ’cause there wasn’t nobody else out,” she mockingly said, using a line that her haters probably have to discredit her achievement.

“So, you remember people saying this stuff?” Budden asked in response, as Minaj simply went “Ah.”

“People did say this stuff,” he added.

From that moment, fans have been loving how energetic she was. At another point during her conversation with Budden, Minaj was asked about the line in “FTCU” that many have speculated as being a diss, although it’s still unclear about who. (“Stay in your Tory lane, b*tch, I’m not Iggy,” is the lyric in question.)

“It could be shade to a few people,” Budden noted.

“Well, without thinking about it being shade to a few people, what do you think the line itself means?” Minaj questioned back.

“‘I’m not one of them,’ and I think it was a clever way to say that,” he replied.

Check out Nicki Minaj’s viral clips from the Joe Budden interview above.

