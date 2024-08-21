From 2007 to 2009, Nicki Minaj had a run of mixtapes that included Playtime Is Over, Sucka Free, and Beam Me Up Scotty. The releases were important for Minaj’s career, as they served as the lead-up to her classic debut album, 2010’s Pink Friday. It looks like Minaj wants to honor that era with a new tour.

A few days ago, Minaj announced a new leg of the Pink Friday 2 World Tour. On Monday (August 19), Minaj polled her fans on X (formerly Twitter), asking what songs she didn’t perform on the first tour leg they’d like to see her bust out during future shows.

Well, one fan asked for Beam Me Up Scotty cut “Envy,” Minaj responded, “We’ll save that for the mixtape tour guys. Another idea I had a while back.”

At this point, it seems like the mixtape-focused tour is little more than idea at the moment, especially with the new Pink Friday 2 World Tour dates being at the forefront of Minaj’s mind. But, she at least feels strongly enough about the concept to publicly talk about it on social media, so time will tell.

There’s certainly still interest in the mixtapes: Beam Me Up Scotty was reissued in 2021 and it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.