Getty Image
Music

Nicki Minaj Got Congratulatory Baby Gifts From Beyonce, Kanye West, And Others

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

A couple weeks ago, Nicki Minaj entered motherhood with the birth of her first child. In the days since having her son, she has received a number of gifts from some of her famous friends.

This afternoon, Minaj shared photos of congratulatory cards she received from Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and others. She wrote on Instagram, “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

Beyonce addressed her card to Onika (Nicki’s legal name) and wrote, “Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family.” Kim and Kanye wrote simply, “Congrats! We love you!”

Speaking of kids, an adorable video of Minaj as a kid surfaced recently. The video appears to be from a TV broadcast, and she says to the camera, “I would like to be a nurse when I grow up so that I could help people less fortunate than I am.” Meanwhile, there’s speculation that she could be collaborating with Cardi B soon, which would surely leave her fan base absolutely shook.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now
by:
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×