A couple weeks ago, Nicki Minaj entered motherhood with the birth of her first child. In the days since having her son, she has received a number of gifts from some of her famous friends.

This afternoon, Minaj shared photos of congratulatory cards she received from Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and others. She wrote on Instagram, “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

Beyonce addressed her card to Onika (Nicki’s legal name) and wrote, “Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family.” Kim and Kanye wrote simply, “Congrats! We love you!”

Speaking of kids, an adorable video of Minaj as a kid surfaced recently. The video appears to be from a TV broadcast, and she says to the camera, “I would like to be a nurse when I grow up so that I could help people less fortunate than I am.” Meanwhile, there’s speculation that she could be collaborating with Cardi B soon, which would surely leave her fan base absolutely shook.

