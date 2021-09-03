It’s been almost exactly three years since Nicki Minaj told her fans she would be retiring from music to focus on starting a family. While Nicki’s retirement wasn’t exactly permanent, the rapper still took time off of music to focus on having her first child with her husband Kenneth Petty. Ever since, rapper has clearly been loving watching her baby reach all of his developmental milestones, like his first-ever words.

Nicki has yet to tell her fans what her baby’s real name is, but she affectionately refers to him as “Papa Bear.” The rapper took to Instagram to give some updates about the 11-month-old, revealing that he just said some of his first words. Thankfully, the whole thing was caught on camera — and it’s about as adorable as it gets.

The video shows Papa Bear sitting on Nicki’s lap next to his father. Nicki keeps coaxing Papa Bear to speak, waving his arms at the camera. The baby then clearly says the word, “Hi,” which sends Nicki over the moon as she gasps in excitement.

In other Nicki news, the rapper briefly appears on a track from Drake’s anticipated Certified Lover Boy album. Nicki’s voice sample is featured on the track “Papi’s Home,” a collaboration fans had been looking forward to since Nicki hinted that Drake was in her studio a few months ago.