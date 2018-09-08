Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Got Into A Scuffle At A New York Fashion Week Event

#Nicki Minaj
09.08.18 2 days ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

The beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj went from tearful words to actual conflict on Friday night as the two rappers got into it at a New York Fashion Week event. TMZ reported and quickly had video of a fight between the two artists and their security guards at a Harper’s Bazaar party held during the city’s Fashion Week.

According to TMZ, Cardi B got into it with Minaj’s security detail in a battle that left her with swelling above her eye. According to reports, everything was fine at the event until Cardi B “aggressively approached the table” Minaj was sitting at. From there, words were exchanged and Cardi B allegedly threw a shoe before getting roughed up by security guards.

Parts of the fight was captured on video from multiple angles.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGSCardi BNew York Fashion WeekNicki Minaj

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP