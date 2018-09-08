Getty Image

The beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj went from tearful words to actual conflict on Friday night as the two rappers got into it at a New York Fashion Week event. TMZ reported and quickly had video of a fight between the two artists and their security guards at a Harper’s Bazaar party held during the city’s Fashion Week.

According to TMZ, Cardi B got into it with Minaj’s security detail in a battle that left her with swelling above her eye. According to reports, everything was fine at the event until Cardi B “aggressively approached the table” Minaj was sitting at. From there, words were exchanged and Cardi B allegedly threw a shoe before getting roughed up by security guards.

Parts of the fight was captured on video from multiple angles.