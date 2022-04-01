Say what you want to about James Corden, but he’s got a winner in Carpool Karaoke. The late-night segment is an absolute delight, one of the few completely wholesome things to look forward to in our modern-day hellscape of the internet. Sure, it’s basically easy PR for celebrities, but watching the Stranger Things kids belt out Biggie Smalls or Cardi B struggle to parallel park are fun little ways of both bringing these people down to earth and commiserating in our common faults.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the bit has been off the air for the past two years, as social distancing complicated the filming too much to make it a regular occurrence. Well, social distancing guidelines have relaxed — for better or worse — and it’s pretty obvious the world could use more joy, so Corden and the gang are bringing the beloved segment back. Beginning on April 6, Carpool Karaoke returns to The Late Late Show with first guest Nicki Minaj, according to the show’s Twitter:

Carpool Karaoke is back and it begins April 6th with @NICKIMINAJ! pic.twitter.com/d2o3MRhUHN — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 1, 2022

Nicki’s appearance will be followed on April 18 with another segment featuring Camila Cabello. The announcement lends fuel to the rumors that Nicki Minaj is planning to release an album this year after sharing a slew of singles and feature verses including her own “Do We Have A Problem?” and Coi Leray’s “Blick Blick.” Cabello’s also got a new album coming, Familia, which will feature Ed Sheeran and Willow. Check out the teaser above.