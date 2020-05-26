Nicki Minaj recently earned her first-ever No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart thanks to her feature on Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix. There have been rumors in recent days, however, that Billboard has removed her credit from the song on their charts and therefore invalidated that No. 1 distinction. Now Billboard themselves have addressed the situation, and it turns out the rumors were only partially correct.

The publication revealed the top ten songs on the newest Hot 100 chart, and “Say So” sits at No. 2. Interestingly, unlike on last week’s chart, this week’s chart only credits Doja for the song and not Minaj. Billboard explained in a post on their website that this change was made because the original version of “Say So,” not the remix with Minaj, is the primary reason for its chart success this week:

“After two weeks of Minaj showing as a featured artist on ‘Say So’ on the Hot 100 and other charts that utilize the same methodology, only Doja Cat is now listed, as the original version, without Minaj, is now driving the majority of overall activity for the song; the change does not affect any of Minaj’s achievements on those charts the past two weeks, and she continues not to be credited on the song on any airplay charts, as the vast majority of the song’s airplay is still for the original version.”

So, to reiterate, this does not mean that Minaj’s No. 1 song credit is no longer valid: She did have a No. 1 song, but now her version of “Say So” is no longer on the charts.