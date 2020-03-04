Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty was arrested for failing to update his sex offender registration, according to TMZ. Petty turned himself in to federal Marshals today and is set for arraignment this afternoon after being pulled over in Beverly Hills in November.

Apparently, despite moving to California in July of 2019, Petty has since failed to update his sex offender registration as required by California law. He’s registered in New York already, but since changing his permanent residence, he would have had to check in with the LA County District Attorney in order to avoid trouble. It looks like he’s been having too much fun carousing with Nicki on social media, as he didn’t get the proper administration done and had to pay $20,000 bond to get out of jail. Failing to register as a sex offender can result in up to 10 years in prison.

We can confirm that Kenneth Petty self-surrendered to the U.S. Marshals in Los Angeles today. We do not disclose any personal information, court scheduling, transportation details or other inmate information, other than to verify an inmate is in federal custody. — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) March 4, 2020

The reason Petty qualifies as a sex offender stems back to his 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape, for which he served four years. He was accused and found guilty of allegedly using a knife to coerce a 16-year-old girl to have sex with him. New York considers him a level-two sex offender, which states a moderate risk of a repeat offense (let’s all keep in mind that New York state prosecutors have been pretty racist about charging Black men with rape though).

Nicki and Kenneth were married around the same time the couple moved to California, obtaining their marriage license in Beverly Hills.