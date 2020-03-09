Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty is now officially a registered sex offender in the state of California. The news first broke of Petty’s position when he was arrested for failing to update his sex offender registration after the couple moved to California. But the case has now come to a close as Petty has registered his status in his new home state and the federal charges against him for failing to do so have been dropped.

Petty has been officially entered into California Megan’s Law database, the system that keeps track of registered sex offenders in the state. TMZ obtained his mug shot, reportedly confirming his registration.

Originally arrested Wednesday, Petty was booked after being pulled over by police in Beverly Hills last November. Police discovered that he was registered as a sex offender in New York but not in California. The crime of failing to register as a sex offender can be attached with a hefty charge of 10 years in prison and New York State’s Sex Offender Registry guidelines require one must register within 10 days of a permanent resident change.

Petty was reportedly required to register as a sex offender following a 1995 case where he was convicted of first-degree rape. A 16-year-old at the time, Petty was required to serve 18 to 54 months in prison after he was accused of attempting to use a knife to coerce a girl into sex acts. Because of the conviction, Petty must remain as a “level two” sex offender with a “moderate” risk of a repeat offense.