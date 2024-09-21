Apparently, Nicki Minaj’s tension with Jay-Z runs much deeper than most initial thought. After Kendrick Lamar was announced as the Apple Music Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show headliner, the “FTCU” rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to blast Jay-Z for having a hand in “snubbing” Lil Wayne.

According to Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z never paid her for their business deal involving his former streaming platform, Tidal. Yesterday (September 20), during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, record executive Steve Stoute claimed that wasn’t the full story as she “never signed the paperwork” sent to her. Now, Nicki Minaj has slammed Steve Stoute for inserting himself into the matter while providing more details about the highly publicized deal.

“Every day a new man pushing 60 years of age gets fingered in the bussy then made to come on this internet & lie on me,” she wrote. “God is in control. Bookmark this. I’d advise y’all to never mention my name again.”

She then shared insight regarding reports that she received a payment after the streamer was purchased. “I received a call advising Tidal was sold, and they made no money on the deal so all they could offer me was a million dollars,” she wrote. “But wait, there’s more. The lawyer advised that Desirat advised him that I HAD TO SIGN THE AGREEMENT IN 24 HOURS IF I WANTED THE $1M or the ‘offer’ was off the table. Listen to the end of “Fractions” for what my response was.”

Nicki also reposted a clip (viewable here) of Cam’Ron and Mase where they made a similar claim about reports that they entered a partnership with Fanatics, another venture linked to Jay-Z.

Watch the full episode of The Pivot Podcast featuring Steve Stoute above.