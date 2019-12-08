As the news of Juice WRLD’s unexpected death at the age of 21 rocked the music world today, the Chicago rapper’s fans, friends, and hip-hop colleagues have filled Twitter with messages mourning his passing and expressing condolences to his family and those most affected by his loss. Even at just 21, Juice was well on his way to becoming hip-hop’s next superstar, with even his earliest songs like “Lucid Dreams” and “Lean With Me” becoming huge Billboard hits and leading Interscope Records to sign him. His 2019 sophomore album, Death Race For Love, debuted at No. 1, further highlighting his growing popularity.
Now, fans are mourning the passing of his potential, especially as the young rapper only just turned 21 this week. Many of his rap peers — some of whom are close in age, like YSL Records’ Lil Keed — have tweeted their disbelief, with Keed himself writing, “Rest up Juice Wrld,” as his label simply wrote, “Long Live Juice WRLD.”
Rest up Juice Wrld 🙏🏽
— #KeedTalkToEm (@1lilKeed) December 8, 2019
Long Live Juice Wrld 🙏💚🕊
— Young Stoner Life Records® (@YSLRecords) December 8, 2019
Older rappers, like Russ and Action Bronson, also spoke to connections they had with the young rapper. Bronson pointed out that “We share December 2nd as our arrival day,” and reminded readers that “Life is precious.”
Damn man..rip juice wrld 🙏🏼
— Russ (@russdiemon) December 8, 2019
Terrible news about the young man Juice Wrld. We share December 2nd as our arrival day. Gone way too soon. Life is precious.
— *LAMB OVER RICE* (@ActionBronson) December 8, 2019
Meanwhile, Chicago area music blogger Andrew Barber of the local hip-hop site Fake Shore Drive — which is an early and fervent supporter of many Chicago artists, including Juice WRLD — called the young rapper’s loss “devastating.”
R.I.P. Juice Wrld.
So devastating.
— Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) December 8, 2019
Even the account for popular rap fest Rolling Loud, at which Juice was billed to perform next week, offered a “RIP” and began retweeting fans’ tweets of videos of Juice performing at previous editions of the festival.
R.I.P. JUICE WRLD 🙏
— Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) December 8, 2019
Miami 2019 💔 RIP… pic.twitter.com/4YZ02FCt3J
— bb (@allhailbee) December 8, 2019
RIP TO A LEGEND 👼 @JuiceWorlddd @RollingLoud pic.twitter.com/zTLCY8wNg6
— Problem Child 😈 (@problem_child32) December 8, 2019
RIP Juice Wrld 🖤 @RollingLoud #NYC pic.twitter.com/Mv0bl2GdCw
— Rene Salvador (@salvrene) December 8, 2019
It’s clear that despite his short run, Juice had an outsized impact on the hip-hop world and beyond, to sports, gaming, and more. Check out more reactions to his death below.
Juice Wrld… way too young, way too bright. This is so sad. Prayers to his family and loved ones.
— ⓑⓐⓑⓨ ⓣⓐⓣⓔ (@yungbabytate) December 8, 2019
Feels like Juice WRLD spoke for so many younger people in his disillusionment and sadness with how this world can treat us. He seemed like such a genuine kid and it’s beyond heart-wrenching to see him pass so so young. RIP.
— Aaron West (@oeste) December 8, 2019
Life is just cruel man… Juice WRLD was such an incredible, poetic and beautiful soul. He was only 21 but captured my and so many hearts around the world with his music. Too young, too soon, too tragic. Rest in peace to the legend.
— Joedat (@Voyboy) December 8, 2019
Only 21. Such a talented kid. So sad to hear he’s gone. My condolences to his friends and family. RIP Juice Wrld. https://t.co/Dm11MajBmZ
— Bun B (@BunBTrillOG) December 8, 2019
I’m sending so much love to Juice WRLD’s family, friends, and fans. Please do what you need to mourn and cope with the sad news. It isn’t weird to be affected by the death of a celebrity/artist you really like.
— Gabby Frost (@gabby_frost) December 8, 2019
Sad as hell. RIP Juice WRLD, gone way too soon bro
— Brother Nature (@BrotherNature) December 8, 2019
Too soon is an understatement. Thank you Juice WRLD for all the smiles you brought to The Farm and the world beyond. A heavy reminder to tell your friends you love them ❤️ https://t.co/zlLykT1ODU
— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) December 8, 2019
I can’t believe this man, RIP Juice Wrld ❤️🌎
— Ms Banks (@MsBanks) December 8, 2019
Damn, rest in peace Juice Wrld. Just turned 21 too, way too young. You won't be forgotten
— Deji (@Deji) December 8, 2019
Me and Open Mike Eagle were just discussing how nice Juice WRLD is on Friday. I was waxing poetic about his Westwood freestyles. The kid loved rapping. He really impressed the shit out of me every time I heard him freestyle.
— RosenbergTelevision (@Rosenbergradio) December 8, 2019