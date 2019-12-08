As the news of Juice WRLD’s unexpected death at the age of 21 rocked the music world today, the Chicago rapper’s fans, friends, and hip-hop colleagues have filled Twitter with messages mourning his passing and expressing condolences to his family and those most affected by his loss. Even at just 21, Juice was well on his way to becoming hip-hop’s next superstar, with even his earliest songs like “Lucid Dreams” and “Lean With Me” becoming huge Billboard hits and leading Interscope Records to sign him. His 2019 sophomore album, Death Race For Love, debuted at No. 1, further highlighting his growing popularity.

Now, fans are mourning the passing of his potential, especially as the young rapper only just turned 21 this week. Many of his rap peers — some of whom are close in age, like YSL Records’ Lil Keed — have tweeted their disbelief, with Keed himself writing, “Rest up Juice Wrld,” as his label simply wrote, “Long Live Juice WRLD.”

Older rappers, like Russ and Action Bronson, also spoke to connections they had with the young rapper. Bronson pointed out that “We share December 2nd as our arrival day,” and reminded readers that “Life is precious.”

Meanwhile, Chicago area music blogger Andrew Barber of the local hip-hop site Fake Shore Drive — which is an early and fervent supporter of many Chicago artists, including Juice WRLD — called the young rapper’s loss “devastating.”

Even the account for popular rap fest Rolling Loud, at which Juice was billed to perform next week, offered a “RIP” and began retweeting fans’ tweets of videos of Juice performing at previous editions of the festival.