YouTubers looking to carelessly discuss the private matters of Nicki Minaj have been put on notice. The “Barbie World” rapper has reportedly secured a major legal victory against one commentator on the platform.

According to TMZ, Nicki Minaj’s court case with YouTuber Nosey Heaux (real name Marley Green) panned out in her favor. In the outlet’s report, it states that the pair reached a settlement over the content creator’s September 2022 claim that Nicki Minaj was a “cokehead” and “shoving all this cocaine up her nose.”

As part of the settlement, according to TMZ, Green must publicly acknowledge that “everything she said about Nicki Minaj using or abusing cocaine was false.” Green must also publicly admit that “she never had any evidence of Nicki Minaj using or abusing cocaine or any other drug.”

Green’s past video did include several harsh remarks about Nicki Minaj’s son, affectionately known as Papa Bear (whom she shares with husband Kenneth Petty).

In additional to the previously mentioned retractions, Green has supposedly agreed to several other stipulations. Green is not to publicly discuss Petty and Papa Bear. Online, Green has reportedly agreed to not repost others comments about Nicki Minaj doing anything or partaking in anything, both illegal or unethical.

Although Nosey Heaux can no longer push the narrative. Unfortunately, for Nicki Minaj, it has already been subtly used by her foes in songs such as Uproxx cover star Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” and “It’s Givin.”