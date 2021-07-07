Drake and Nicki Minaj have a storied history together. It all started when Drake shouted out the rapper on his debut album, saying he wanted to marry her. Despite a few feuds in the past, the two have been very close ever since and they finally cemented their working relationship on Minaj’s recent Beam Me Up Scotty track “Seeing Green.” It now looks like the two rappers are cooking up another project, much to the delight of their fans.

Drake is currently continuing to drum up excitement about his upcoming album Certified Lover Boy. The LP has been pushed back a few times and it still remains without a solid release date. However, the rapper took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to hint that he was posted up at Minaj’s studio. The photo instantly began to spark rumors of another possible collaboration between Drake and Minaj.

Drake is currently at Nicki Minaj’s studio. pic.twitter.com/3Dw0HaSPru — 🦄 (@HARDWHlTE) July 7, 2021

News of Drake in Minaj’s studio arrives just ahead of a big announcement from Minaj. On Tuesday, the rapper took to social media to tell her fans to mark their calendars for this Thursday at 10:30 pm ET. “There’s something I URGENTLY need to share w you guys,” she tweeted. “No, I won’t be late. In fact, I’ll be early. This is VERY VERY VERY IMPORTANT.”

Though Minaj didn’t drop any more hints, fans are desperately hoping that her announcement, coupled with Drake in her studio, means another collaboration with the two is in the works. Fans shared their excitement on Twitter, trying to manifest another joint project between the two icons.

