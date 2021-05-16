Getty Image
Nicki Minaj Admits Drake And Lil Wayne ‘Washed’ Her On Their Collaboration ‘Seeing Green’

To the surprise of her extremely faithful fans, Nicki Minaj re-uploaded her beloved mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty to streaming services on Friday, with three brand new songs. One of them is “Seeing Green,” a collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne, which marked the trio’s first song together since their 2018 effort “No Frauds.” While the song was extrmely well-received, she had to admit that she felt differently about it.

In a post on Twitter, Minaj confessed that her verse on the track was not the best out of the three in her eyes. “Way too many,” she wrote in response to someone who asked for her favorite Drake and Lil Wayne bar ever. “All I know is they washed me on #SeeingGreen. I’m woman enough to admit when I’ve been washed on a track by the Greats.” She added, “It’s ok #Barbz I’ve washed them b4. We’ll live through this one. I was still a lil rusty. I washed them in my head on #Fractions.”

Minaj also revealed how long it took for her to complete her verse. “Honestly I kept coming back to it for like a week,” she revealed. “I have like 7 diff versions of my verse on that song. and no I’m not gonna upload them. and I took out a very funny line from #Fractions a cpl days b4 we released. It was such a fkng Ki”

Beam Me Up Scotty is available now on all DSPs. Get it here.

