Nicki Minaj doesn’t seem to be relenting from her alleged beef with Cardi B and Offset. Earlier this past week, a video of her husband, Kenneth Petty, surfaced on the web, in which he appears to be making threats to Offset, standing outside of a hotel where he and Cardi were said to be staying.

After the video surfaced, Minaj doubled down, sharing a snippet of new music on Twitter, on which, she raps, “I can’t be playin’…I married a G/ I got some…that do what I say, if I tell ’em to shoot, they pull up on the three.”

DJ Vlad later slammed Minaj, taking to Twitter to blast this move.

“Nicki Minaj’s husband is on house arrest for threatening Offset,” Vlad said. “Right after that, she previews a song on IG saying she got killers who will pull up and do what she say. This was the same Nicki who threatened to send her husband to Akademiks’ house for his comments about her.”

Nicki Minaj's husband is on house arrest for threatening Offset. Right after that, she previews a song on IG saying she got killers who will pull up and do what she say. This was the same Nicki who threatened to send her husband to Akademiks' house for his comments about her.… — DJ Vlad 🇺🇦 (@djvlad) September 21, 2023

Last night (September 22), Minaj took to her Instagram livestream, in which she is seen in a studio ahead of an airing of her Queen Radio Amp show. She is surrounded by people who seem to be backing her up. Minaj doesn’t directly address Vlad’s comments, and issued a warning, saying, “It’s a difference between making calls and calling the shots” throughout the stream.

Neither Cardi B nor Offset appear to have responded to this particular line.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.