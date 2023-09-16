It appears there may be beef between former Migo Offset and Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.

Over the course of the weekend, some video footage surfaced of Petty with a group of friends calling out for Offset on an empty street in New York City’s Theater District.

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, and his crew were out looking for Offset the other night pic.twitter.com/s7RByMEMFG — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 16, 2023

“Offset, where you at?” said an affiliate of Petty. “We outside.”

According to HipHopDX, Offset and his wife, rapper Cardi B, were allegedly staying at a hotel in the neighborhood where this took place. But neither Offset nor Cardi reportedly stepped out to confront Petty and crew directly.

In another clip, Petty is heard threatening to “knock the veneers” out of Cardi’s mouth.

Nicki Minaj’s husband can be heard on live threatening to knock Cardi B’s teeth out. Now if you recall this man, Kenenth Petty was convicted of assaulting a woman by knife point in the past. Hopefully the situation de-escalates soon all parties involved. pic.twitter.com/txcOdrYaKH — Nikki Speaks Tv (@NikkiSpeaksTV) September 16, 2023

Shortly after the footage — the date of which it was shot unclear — surfaced, Offset took to his own social media platforms, where he seemingly addressed these alleged threats.