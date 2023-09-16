Offset Sighted In Beverly Hills March 2023
Getty Image
Music

Offset Laughed Off Alleged Threats From Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty: ‘F*ck They Talkin’ About’

It appears there may be beef between former Migo Offset and Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.

Over the course of the weekend, some video footage surfaced of Petty with a group of friends calling out for Offset on an empty street in New York City’s Theater District.

“Offset, where you at?” said an affiliate of Petty. “We outside.”

According to HipHopDX, Offset and his wife, rapper Cardi B, were allegedly staying at a hotel in the neighborhood where this took place. But neither Offset nor Cardi reportedly stepped out to confront Petty and crew directly.

In another clip, Petty is heard threatening to “knock the veneers” out of Cardi’s mouth.

Shortly after the footage — the date of which it was shot unclear — surfaced, Offset took to his own social media platforms, where he seemingly addressed these alleged threats.

“I’m getting off a jet, and he’s funny,” Offset said. “F*ck they talkin’ about? We hoppin’ off jets. Talkin’ bout ‘outside.’ Extremely broke!”

Later, a screenshot of an Instagram DM from Offset was shared by an affiliate of Petty. In the screenshot, Offset appears to asking for the affiliate’s location, seemingly wanting to confront him in person.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear when or where this alleged beef began.

You can see clips above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×