Now that Tory Lanez has been transferred to state prison — with a fresh mugshot and all — to serve his 10-year sentence after being found guilty on three felony counts related to shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet three years ago, Los Angeles-based legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff can turn her attention toward other matters.

On Wednesday night, September 20, Cuniff posted court documents to X (formerly known as Twitter) showing that United States District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald “has ordered Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, to serve ‘up to 120 days on home detention’ for ‘making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.'”

“For background, US Dictrict Judge Michael Fitzgerald in July 2022 sentenced Petty to three years probation for failing to register as a sex offender,” Cuniff added.

Thanks to everyone who @'d me on this tonight. You all are an amazing case alert system. For background, U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald in July 2022 sentenced Petty to three years probation for failing to register as a sex offender. https://t.co/HoORyUYyNR — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 21, 2023

This is related to videos that circulated last weekend of Petty and his crew spitting vitriol toward Offset and Cardi B, his wife, including a threat to “knock the veneers” out of Cardi B’s mouth.

In response, Offset posted video to his since-expired Instagram story, giggling and mocking Petty.

Offset laughing at nicki Minaj husband big zoo and his goonies pic.twitter.com/MxbpmPItUL — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 16, 2023

Two years ago, Nicki Minaj, along with Petty, were named in a lawsuit for allegedly harassing Jennifer Hough, whom Petty was convicted of raping back in 1995. Earlier this year, Minaj’s motion to sanction Tyrone Blackburn, Hough’s lawyer, was denied by an East New York judge.