When Nicki Minaj was young, she said she wanted to become a nurse when she grew up “so that I could help people less fortunate than I am.” While Nicki’s RN dreams didn’t pan out, the rapper is still able to achieve her goal of helping people. Back in 2017, Nicki offered to pay college tuition for a number of dedicated fans and her scholarship just resulted in someone earning their Bachelor’s degree.

It all started back in 2017 when one fan jokingly asked Nicki to pay their tuition. While the fan may not have been serious about the inquiry, Nicki was. She offered to help pay tuition for a select number of fans if they proved that they were good students. She ended up awarding 37 people with financial aid after creating the Student Of The Game scholarship.

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

One recipient of the scholarship just graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Biology and thanked Nicki for her support. “This day is even more special because @NICKIMINAJ paid my tuition a few semesters ago, and today is her birthday,” he wrote. According to their Instagram profile, the fan is planning on attending medical school in the near future. This means Nicki’s childhood dreams of becoming a nurse instead resulted in her assisting a fan with achieving their goal of being a doctor.

