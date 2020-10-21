Nicki Minaj is just weeks removed from the birth of her first child, a baby boy. She hasn’t shared much info about the kid yet, as is her right, but somebody wanted their viral moment, so they shared a photo of a random baby and claimed it was Minaj’s. The tweet got over 100,000 likes and Minaj was displeased, writing, “116K likes. Not my baby. Not his name. Imagine doing this. Pls delete this person’s child from your page.”

Now, Minaj has given fans what they want: an actual photo of her child. It’s not a photograph of the kid’s face, though, but instead a shot of a hand holding a tiny baby foot.

After Minaj had the baby, she received kind messages from some of her musical peers, including Beyonce, who wrote, “Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family.” She thanked her and other for the thoughts, writing, “It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

Meanwhile, like Beyonce also did, she shared a message about the situation in Nigeria, writing on Twitter, “Standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence. Your voice is being heard.”