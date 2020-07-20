Nicki Minaj Reveals She’s Pregnant With A Surprise Baby Bump Photo

After a decade of calling “these bitches” her “sons,” Nicki Minaj is about to become a mother for real. The “Trollz” rapper revealed that she is heavily pregnant with a surprise baby bump photo on Instagram captioned, simply, “Preggers.”

The baby will be Nicki’s first, presumably with husband Kenneth Petty, whom she married in October of 2019. Shortly before that, she said that she was “retiring” from the rap game to focus on starting a family, which it seems she’s at least part way following through on. Of course, the retirement half of that announcement was seemingly exaggerated; while she has become much less active on social media and seems to keep to herself more often these days, she’s maintained a semi-prolific output of tracks that have kept her name buzzing — and caused controversy — over the past several months.

In late 2019, Nicki appeared on the soundtrack to the latest installment of the Charlie’s Angels movie franchise, then teased a new song, “Yikes,” which prompted a minor backlash over a lyric about Rosa Parks. She then appeared on the remix of Doja Cat’s disco-pop hit “Say So,” garnering her first-ever No. 1 record.

Meanwhile, her latest collaboration was once again controversial as she reunited with Tekashi 69 for “Trollz,” which scored Nicki yet another No. 1 despite fan outcry. Whatever happens with her new baby, one thing is for sure; the kid is very likely set for life thanks to mama’s savvy business moves and unflinching willingness to keep her name in the conversation. Congratulations, Nicki Minaj, and good luck.