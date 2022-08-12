Nicki Minaj had three separate gifts for her loyal fan base to close off this week. She released her new single “Super Freaky Girl,” and offered a special debut of the record as she relaunched her infamous talk show Queen Radio on Amazon’s new platform, Amp. Leading into the show and song release, the Queens rapper gave fans an opportunity to proudly wear their Barb status on their torsos with a limited collection of Queen Radio merchandise.

The unisex collection is comprised of a black t-shirt with an illustration of the 39-year-old donning pink hair on the front with the show’s title across her chest. There are also splashes of turquoise and green surrounding her. The second piece is a black hoodie with the exact same design. The t-shirt costs $35 and the hoodie cost $60, however, the collection is limited so fans ought to swipe their cards quickly while supplies last.

It is an exciting summer for the Queen artist, as she will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs later this month in addition to reuniting with Drake and Lil Wayne onstage last week at October World Weekend in Toronto. For a megastar who has offered so much to the game yet is constantly surrounded by negative narratives and headlines, some of which are self-inflicted, these moments are surely refreshing.

Check out Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio merchandise above and purchase here.