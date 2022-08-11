Thursday nights leading into midnight are always exciting due to new music, but this is an especially captivating release night eve as Nicki Minaj will be bringing back her memorable talk show Queen Radio. To celebrate this moment, she has launched a limited collection of Queen Radio merchandise that is available for purchase now via Amazon.

The unisex collection includes a black t-shirt for $35 and a black hoodie for $60, both of which feature illustrations of “Barbie” herself laced with pink hair and a dash of turquoise. Those looking to show their allegiance to the Barb Hive can buy the merchandise here and also here while supplies last.

This isn’t just any normal return for the Queen artist, as Queen Radio will be leaving its old stomping grounds at Apple and debut on Amazon’s Amp app, which Nicki revealed back in March. Amp has grown rapidly in popularity as it features other popular hosts such as Joe Budden. Tonight listeners will not only get to hear the highly opinionated rapper speak her mind but also enjoy the world premiere of her forthcoming single “Super Freaky Girl” and call in to speak with the 39-year-old. It is sure to be a night to remember.

Download Amp here to listen to Queen Radio at 10 p.m ET tonight.