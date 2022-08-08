As Nicki Minaj slowly gets back into the groove of releasing new music, her decade-plus of classic, game-changing hits will be honored at the 2022 MTV VMAs. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming show will honor Nicki with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and she will perform at the show for the first time since 2018. Nicki’s also nominated for a Best Hip-Hop Award thanks to her 2022 singles “Do We Have A Problem?” “Bussin,” and “We Go Up,” as well as her song-stealing feature from Coi Leray’s “Blick Blick.”

Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming, and events at Paramount (MTV’s parent company) said in a statement, “Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry. She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style, and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki.’” Mrs. Minaj herself told fans, “You don’t want to miss my performance,” on Twitter, sharing a promo clip containing snippets of a bunch of her previous videos. She also asked her Barbz to suggest songs for her to perform, with one caveat — they couldn’t mention her upcoming single “Super Freaky Girl,” which drops on August 12.

I’m receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 #VMAs! You don’t want to miss my performance – Sunday August 28 at 8p on @MTV Aaaahhhhhh😫🙏🏽💕🎀♥️🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄csfxffvmmkbdsavgkmkkevhvjj pic.twitter.com/dPGgXe2gZA — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 8, 2022

Keep #VMAs & #VMA in your tweet & tell me what song I HAVE to perform on 8/28… (don’t include #SuperFreakyGirl) GO!!!!!!! — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 8, 2022

The 2022 MTV VMAs will air on 8/28 live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at 8 pm ET. Performers include Anitta, J Balvin, and more, while nominees include Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X.