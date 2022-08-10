Nicki Minaj Hints That Drake Is Secretly A Billionaire

Young Money Cash Money Billionaires may in fact be true for one of the members of the YMCMB collective: According to Nicki Minaj, who reunited with her Young Money labelmates Lil Wayne and Drake during the latter’s October World Festival in Toronto last weekend, the “Way 2 Sexy” hitmaker may be a billionaire.

In a video shared to Minaj’s Instagram Story yesterday, she is seen boarding a private jet. In the clip, she says, “This is what happens when you got a rich — I’m sorry, a very rich, rich, rich, rich — Canadian friend… who is the only billionaire that I know that don’t want people to know he a billionaire.”

While she didn’t refer to anyone by name, fans immediately assumed the “Canadian friend” was Drake. Later that day, fans immediately caught wind of Minaj liking a tweet reading, “Shoutout to @Drake for being a billionaire too, even though you ain’t want no one to know.”

If this is true, Drake is among one of very few rappers in the coveted billionaires club, alongside Jay-Z, who reached billionaire status in 2019 by way of his $75 million catalog, as well as his stakes in Tidal, Uber, Armand de Brignac, and D’Usse. Kanye West attained billionaire status in 2020, mostly in part to his Yeezy fashion empire. He even surpassed Jay and has reached a net worth of $2 billion.

Minaj is set to drop her much anticipated new single, “Super Freaky Girl,” this Friday.