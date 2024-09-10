The blowback from next year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner selection is still breezing through hip-hop. Yesterday (September 8), Kendrick Lamar announced that he would do the honors in 2025. While Jay-Z and Rihanna showed their support, others let their disapproval be heard loud and clear.

Today (September 9), no one’s objection was louder than Nicki Minaj. In a series of post on X (formerly Twitter), Nicki accused Jay-Z of allowing his “hatred” of Drake and Birdman to overshadow what would have been a monumental moment for Lil Wayne given the championship game his heading to New Orleans.

“One n**** took a knee,” she wrote. “The other n**** took the bag. He gon get you “n*****s” in line every f*cking time.”

Nicki’s lines were stark comparisons of Colin Kaepernick and Jay-Z’s reactions to the NFL protest.

Her rant didn’t stop there. “Got everything in the world,” she wrote. “Still spiteful & evil. Disgusting. Be happy Abeg. Go be f*cking happy n****. In rap business. In women business. When you got the politicians & the police, you good tho.”

Then Nick went on to highlight how Eminem handled 50 Cent reportedly being barred from the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage. “Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego,” she wrote. “Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50 Cent come out. A white man. Shit sad. House N***** TINGZ.”

Birdman quickly added his thoughts, writing: “These n****s p*ssy. Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne. YMCMB. Imma make these n****s respek us, on Gladys 🐐.”

In several posts Nicki Minaj praised Lil Wayne for all that he’s contributed to the culture, both seen and unseen. She also urged others to give rap legends their flowers while they are still around. Nicki ended with a note to ensure that her words weren’t a slight aimed at Kendrick Lamar, but an intentional show of disrespect aimed at Young Money.