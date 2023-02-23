Nicki Minaj is having a good year. Last month, she kicked off 2023 by becoming the female rapper with the most consecutive years charting a single on the Hot 100. She then broke another milestone by becoming the first female rapper to surpass 28 billion streams on Spotify.

Now, it looks like she’s gearing up to share new music. She shared a video on Instagram that previews a new song. It’s playing in a club and Minaj — with her half-red, half-pink hair and thick shades — mouths along to the flow while people around her dance and twerk. The caption reads: “#RedRubyDaSleeze 3/3.”

Minaj has been otherwise quiet on social media, aside from congratulating Rihanna. “A lil pretty boy already,” she commented on Rihanna’s post. “Congratulations on the new bundle of, joy, Queen. Bodied the Super Bowl.”

In November, the “Super Bass” singer teamed up with Maluma and Myriam Fares for “Tukoh Taka,” the official FIFA World Cup anthem. “I am so happy to be part of this FIFA World Cup anthem!” Maluma said in a statement. “I always dreamt of an opportunity like this. Representing Latin music on this global track alongside amazing artists that sing in English and Arabic, takes our culture to another level.”