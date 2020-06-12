Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 69‘s new collaboration “Trollz” is out now and the two colorful rappers chose their midnight release to address some of the criticisms against them on social media. Each took a different approach, but it was clear that the former “Fefe” collaborators found the message of the voices arrayed against them a bit out-of-sync with the realities of the rap game.

Tekashi went on Instagram Live, pointing fingers back at some of his biggest critics, which include Future, Meek Mill, and Snoop Dogg. In the past, each rapper has either subtly or directly criticized Tekashi for being a “rat,” a snitch, and a phony. However, according to Tekashi, “This rap game is full of liars.” He told his viewers, “I’m a show you how this rap game full of rats … I’m a show you how the rap game really works … The rap game don’t want you to know certain stuff. I’m a expose the rap game right now, ’cause I got facts.”

Starting with Meek Mill, Tekashi connected the Roc Nation affiliate with an executive of the company who was at one point a cooperating witness in a federal drug case. Pointing out how Meek works with that executive, Tekashi called out Meek, saying, “You can’t pick and choose who you want to call rats. This is public information.” He also poked at Meek with the words from Drake’s “Back To Back”: “Ever since Nicki left you, you are a nobody… ‘Was that your tour or your girl’s tour?'”

6ix9ine Puts Meek Mill And Jay z On Blast For Hanging With A Snitch pic.twitter.com/mE2EDcLbRJ — M2M RECORDS (@m2mrecordings) June 12, 2020

Then Tekashi turned to Future, noting that Future had obliquely dissed him in an Instagram story with a message that said, “I believe if u hang with a snitch u a snitch and deserve to die.” Tekashi pointed out that Future regularly works with Meek. He also reminded Future that neither of them lives the lyrics of their raps. Future admitted in the promotion for his 2019 album The Wizrd that he didn’t want to reveal that he’d gone sober and risk losing fans. “You rap about molly, percs, all this shit, never got locked up for no drug offense,” Tekashi sneered. ” You say, if you hang out with a rat, you’re a rat. So what does that make you? ‘Cause you hang out with these n****s.”

Finally, he called out Snoop, who addressed Tekashi’s testimony a number of times during the younger rapper’s trial and incarceration. “”For the two years I was locked up, you aired me out,” 69 shrugged, “I’m just replying. Wasn’t it Snoop Dogg and Meek Mill who couldn’t keep my dick outta their mouths?” That was when Nicki Minaj appeared to back him up.

Tekashi 6ix9ine pulls up an interview of Suge saying Snoop will never go to prison because apparently he snitches 👀👀🤯😳 pic.twitter.com/288CYhMh2u — Quarantine Radio🎙 (@quarantinelives) June 12, 2020

Nicki cut through Tekashi’s outright trolling to the heart of the argument: That rappers aren’t really gangsters. “You rappers are in rooms all the time with people with sketchy pasts,” she said. “I’m not judging anybody … I have so much respect for so many of these people … [but] none of you n***as are from the block. If these n***a are still out there doing what they’re doing and really living that life want to talk about it, I gotta respect it because they play by a different code … But as far as rappers they gotta just play it easy, ’cause y’all know y’all bend the rules for certain people … Talking ’bout snitches when there’s snitches in your camp.”

However, Nicki also wanted to remind their critics that the proceeds from “Trollz” were being donated to The Bail Project. “We just want to make sure the protestors and everybody on the front lines … we want you to know how much I respect the people out there protesting and lending their voices.”

Watch Nicki and Tekashi’s Live conversation above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.