Doja Cat’s Hot Pink track “Say So” recently became a hit after rising in popularity on TikTok. To celebrate its viral success, Doja Cat enlisted Nicki Minaj to breathe new life into the vibrant track. While the remix is a clever, lighthearted rework of the song, fans combed through Minaj’s lyrics and concluded that she is throwing shade at a particular celebrity through a particular verse. The rapper noticed her fans’ speculations and quickly addressed the rumors.

During her outro, Minaj seemingly throws shade at an unnamed person: “Why you talkin’ ’bout who body fake? / With all them fillers in your face, you just full of hate / That real ass ain’t keep your n**** home / Now you lookin’ silly, that’s word to silicone.” After the remix dropped Thursday night, Minaj’s fans immediately took to Twitter to analyze her bars. Eventually, the Barbz deduced that the lines are directed towards Wendy Williams, who recently criticized the rapper’s recent marriage to longtime boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

After fans began buzzing about the line, Minaj hopped on Instagram to shut down the rumors. While the rapper didn’t reveal her inspiration behind the verse, she announced that the shade was not directed at Williams. “The line ain’t about Wendy tho,” she wrote.

