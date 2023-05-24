On Wednesday, May 24, Yung Miami teased an upcoming episode of her Revolt talk show, Caresha Please, with Summer Walker, due to air tomorrow, May 25. Alas, that episode will likely not live up to Nicki Minaj’s reaction to the teaser.
“*Hits Diddy to advise him that a young lady on a show that appears on his network seems to have ‘borrowed’ a very popular #QueenRadio catch phrase* Puff, who representing u these days chile?” Minaj tweeted in response to Miami’s trailer. “I got my sh*t drafted in my HEAD B!CH @YungMiami305 talkin bout u got into some thangssss. Um chile, anyways, so…”
*Hits @Diddy to advise him that a young lady on a show that appears on his network seems to have “borrowed” a very popular #QueenRadio catch phrase* Puff, who representing u these days chile? I got my shit drafted in my HEAD B!CH @YungMiami305 🫠 talkin bout u got into some… https://t.co/NlHebw055s pic.twitter.com/0Hx4spaIUr
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 24, 2023
“Nicki @NICKIMINAJ what’s really the problem??? cause I definitely didn’t get that from you LOL,” Yung Miami promptly responded. “‘let’s get into some thing Chile’ actually is a gay slang Lmaooooo.”
That tweet was followed by another from Miami aimed at everyone following along: “Y’all b*tches stfu and get tf out my mentions with that dumb sh*t tf.” Nobody can claim that she’s not a clear communicator.
Meanwhile, Minaj fired back at Miami’s defense with, “Caresha now you know damn well [six cry-laughing emojis] ‘gay slang is the first go-to nowadays. Let’s discuss it on #QueenRadio chile. If not, I’m hittin Puff right now. You know he used to manage me right? Now it’s my man my man my man [cry-laughing emoji] Puff what up? Hit my line chi @Diddy.”
Minaj also posted a Twitter poll with the message, “Talkin bout ‘gay slang’ caresha please! Let’s ask the gays ms B*tch!!!! @YungMiami305.”
Miami said she’s “ready when you are Ms. b*tch” to join Minaj on her Queen Radio, to which Minaj said, “*stops typewriter* *Looks at the first legal draft* *rips it up* *Hears puff desperately calling my line* *Doesn’t answer* *gets my questions ready for Ms Caresha*”
Diddy hasn’t tweet a peep so far, but Miami spoke for him across two more tweets: “Yeah I’m On my way to his house im Finna call you when I get there. Desperately??? It’s never giving that Nicki [four cry-laughing emojis] let’s be fr.”
As context , Diddy recently updated the world on his and Miami’s fluctuating relationship status after they appeared at the 2023 Met Gala together earlier this month. “We’re dating, and we’re just enjoying ourselves,” he told Vogue.
Way back in February 2022, Miami said in an interview with The Morning Hustle that any beef — perceived or real — between City Girls and Minaj had been “let go.” Guess not!
See all of the tweets below.
