On Wednesday, May 24, Yung Miami teased an upcoming episode of her Revolt talk show, Caresha Please, with Summer Walker, due to air tomorrow, May 25. Alas, that episode will likely not live up to Nicki Minaj’s reaction to the teaser.

“*Hits Diddy to advise him that a young lady on a show that appears on his network seems to have ‘borrowed’ a very popular #QueenRadio catch phrase* Puff, who representing u these days chile?” Minaj tweeted in response to Miami’s trailer. “I got my sh*t drafted in my HEAD B!CH @YungMiami305 talkin bout u got into some thangssss. Um chile, anyways, so…”

*Hits @Diddy to advise him that a young lady on a show that appears on his network seems to have “borrowed” a very popular #QueenRadio catch phrase* Puff, who representing u these days chile? I got my shit drafted in my HEAD B!CH @YungMiami305 🫠 talkin bout u got into some… https://t.co/NlHebw055s pic.twitter.com/0Hx4spaIUr — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 24, 2023

“Nicki @NICKIMINAJ what’s really the problem??? cause I definitely didn’t get that from you LOL,” Yung Miami promptly responded. “‘let’s get into some thing Chile’ actually is a gay slang Lmaooooo.”

That tweet was followed by another from Miami aimed at everyone following along: “Y’all b*tches stfu and get tf out my mentions with that dumb sh*t tf.” Nobody can claim that she’s not a clear communicator.

Meanwhile, Minaj fired back at Miami’s defense with, “Caresha now you know damn well [six cry-laughing emojis] ‘gay slang is the first go-to nowadays. Let’s discuss it on #QueenRadio chile. If not, I’m hittin Puff right now. You know he used to manage me right? Now it’s my man my man my man [cry-laughing emoji] Puff what up? Hit my line chi @Diddy.”

Minaj also posted a Twitter poll with the message, “Talkin bout ‘gay slang’ caresha please! Let’s ask the gays ms B*tch!!!! @YungMiami305.”

Miami said she’s “ready when you are Ms. b*tch” to join Minaj on her Queen Radio, to which Minaj said, “*stops typewriter* *Looks at the first legal draft* *rips it up* *Hears puff desperately calling my line* *Doesn’t answer* *gets my questions ready for Ms Caresha*”