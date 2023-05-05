You’d be forgiven for being over Diddy and Yung Miami’s back-and-forth over whether they’re actually in a relationship or not. After all, the couple has played coy over the past year, with Diddy announcing a new baby, then going Instagram official after New York’s Eve; meanwhile, Miami just recently told The Cut that Diddy is “not my man.” Then, two weeks later, they showed up on the carpet together at the 2023 Met Gala, where Diddy told reporters that the two are “dating.”

In a video posted to Instagram by Vogue, Diddy appears to finally admit to the couple’s actual status. “Caresha [and I], we’re dating and we’re just enjoying ourselves,” he said. “This is what comes with dating me. Sometimes, we gotta hit that red carpet.”

So, there it is: Diddy and Yung Miami are “dating” again, but also “single” and “good friends.” I’ll let you figure out whatever the hell that means.

As confusing as the couple’s situation has been, it doesn’t appear that fans will ever get enough of watching them like hawks — and commenting on each new tidbit that gets revealed, from Diddy’s unexpected new baby to Miami’s admission that she likes golden showers. While the latter reveal sparked a “Pee Diddy” meme, Miami shut down those rumors herself later — but given all Diddy’s sex advice for James Corden during his appearance on Carpool Karaoke, it’s clear that he and Miami entertain each other as much as they do their overeager fans.