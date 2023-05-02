Diddy might’ve had a lot of sex advice for James Corden on Carpool Karaoke. But do you know what else the entertainer has a lot of? Businesses. During his recent surprise appearance at the music festival, Something In The Water, he presented his vodka company, Ciroc. On Monday, May 1, the producer used his appearance at the 2023 Met Gala to promote his clothing brand, Sean John.

While being interviewed by his longtime friend, actress Lala, Diddy was asked to detail his look for the evening. “This is Sean John’s [Met Gala] debut, as you can see. First time I designed in 10 years, and we’re feeling good,” he said.

Diddy also told Lala that the look was designed along with his longtime collaborator and respected stylist and designer, June Ambrose.

.@YungMiami305 and Diddy speak with La La Anthony at the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/DLp0WnmKKo — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) May 2, 2023

Back in 2016, Diddy sold a majority stake in the company to Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. However, in July 2021, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, resulting in the brand and its other assets being auctioned.

Now, according to Forbes, Diddy recently won his bid to regain a majority stake. During the earlier 2000s, the brand gained mainstream popularity and was prominently placed throughout several of his music videos. Diddy was also photographed wearing the line at many hip-hop events.