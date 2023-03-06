Nicki Minaj had herself a weekend. Friday, March 3, brought fans “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” her first single since her No. 1 smash “Super Freaky Girl.” Saturday, March 4, she manifested a full-circle moment by surprisingly joining Lil Wayne’s set at Rolling Loud California. (She was the first-ever woman rapper to headline last year’s Rolling Loud New York.)

Minaj perhaps unintentionally buried the lede, she also made a major announcement on the Friday episode of her Queen Radio.

“Well, I have a record label now,” Minaj confirmed on the latest episode (as noted by Complex). The diamond-certified rapper didn’t reveal the name of her record label yet, but Patty Lauren (aka Patty Duke) has been tapped as the A&R.

Complex additionally relayed that the roster includes Nana Fofie, London Hill, Rico Danna, and Tate Kobang.

Per Billboard, Minaj credited Republic co-president Wendy Goldstein with pushing her to create her own label — “I don’t want no little itty-bitty ting ting; I want to do it right”— and clarified that her artists will be diverse (“Don’t think my label is just rap or Black or anything”).