While the YSL RICO trial has been filled with unexpected twists and turns, music releases from Young Thug have been steady and seamless.

Today (September 27), yet another special guest verse from Young Thug hit streaming platforms, this time courtesy of Nigo’s “Dope Boy.” The track proves that Lil Uzi Vert isn’t the only rapper with endless fashion.

On the record, Young Thug shows off his eye for designer duds and extravagant jewelry, a.k.a the quintessential dope boy fly uniform.

“Dope boy Nike, spikes, they can’t spy, kid / Lawnmower service, I ain’t have to sell white-tee’s / Orange and blue Richard Mille, feel like Spike Lee / Put my daughter in Fendi blankets when she night-nighty,” raps Young Thug.

Although the song only runs for a little over a minute and a half, that’s just enough of a treat to hold Young Thug fans over. Also, it is unclear if this song is the starting point for Young Thug’s next full-length project.

If not, that doesn’t matter much, as Young Thug fans are still running up the streaming numbers on beloved his 2023 release, Business Is Business, which featured appearances by Drake, Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, and more.

Listen to Nigo’s new song “Dope Boy” with Young Thug above.