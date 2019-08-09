Rick Ross‘ long-awaited Port Of Miami 2 is finally here. The album features a truly wild number of collaborations — Drake, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Denzel Curry, Meek Mill, and more — but perhaps the most notable is Nipsey Hussle. Since Nip was tragically shot and killed in Compton in March, every pre-recorded feature or lost verse is precious, and a somber reminder of a great talent taken from us too soon.

Nip features on the eighth track of Port Of Miami 2, “Rich N—a Lifestyle.” Alongside Ross and Teyana Taylor, Nip delivers one last confident verse. This is Rick Ross, so the song is a thumping banger, but Taylor’s R&B sensibility lends the song a smooth groove. Hussle’s verse is the real centerpiece of the track, though. His bars are tight as always, but he sneaks in a quick dig at one of hip-hop’s most controversial figures — “Can’t name a fake n—a that was not exposed / Y’all n—as surprised that Tekashi told?”

Nipsey Hussle’s last record, Victory Lap, was released in 2018. The record was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Teyana Taylor’s first new track of 2019, “How Do You Want It?,” was released last Friday. Ross, of course, just released Port Of Miami 2, but he also recently appeared on Drake’s celebratory “Money In The Grave.”

Listen to Rick Ross, Nipsey Hussle, and Teyana Taylor’s “Rich N—a Lifestyle” above.