Earlier this week, Nipsey Hussle‘s estate announced that the Marathon Clothing store, where Hussle was killed, will travel to New York after Thanksgiving this weekend for a pop-up shop.

The pop-up will run four days, setting up shop Friday and wrapping everything up on Monday. The event is located at Live Nation’s Shop Nation, on the 400 blocks of West 15th Street. On display will be exclusive designs that’ll only be available at the pop-up shop event, including Christmas sweaters, bomber jackets, and TMC sweatsuits. Garments will be on sale as well.

The Marathon clothing store’s Instagram account broke the pop-up shop news by uploading a photo with the following caption.

“The NYC pop-up lands this Friday,” the caption reads. “Pull up on us at 430 W. 15th St 1st Floor, New York, NY 10011. Store hours are 10AM-8PM. We’ve got some dope pop-up exclusives dropping as well as some special guests coming through.”

Last week, Hussle was posthumously nominated for three Grammys. The Game and Dave East recently paid tribute to Hussle as well. The Game tributed Hussle in his “Stainless” video, while East saluted Hussle on his debut album Survival.

Nipsey may be gone, but his legacy lives on, and continues to grow stronger. Check out the pop-up shop this week.