Nipsey Hussle’s impact on both his hometown and the broader hip-hop community was significant, as evidenced by the outpouring of support and love he received followed his death in March earlier this year. He was loved for many reasons, and between his music and his various business endeavors, Hussle was well off financially as well. In fact, according to a new list from Forbes, Hussle is one of the top-earning dead celebrities of 2019.

Hussle ranks at No. 10 on the Forbes list, thanks to the $11 million he earned this year. Meanwhile, another recently deceased rapper also made the list: XXXTentacion comes in right behind Hussle at No. 11 with $10, and Forbes notes that XXXTentacion is “the most-streamed dead celebrity in the US.”

Topping the list by a wide margin is Michael Jackson, with $60 million (Elvis Presley comes in at No. 2 with $39 million). Of course, Jackson has been surrounded by controversy since the premiere of the Leaving Neverland documentary, which details allegations of sexual abuse made against the musician.

The list is mostly made up of musicians: Others who made the cut include Bob Marley (No. 5 with $20 million), John Lennon (No. 7, $14 million), Prince (No. 9, $12 million), Whitney Houston (No. 12, $9.5 million), and George Harrison (No. 13, $9 million).

Find the full list here.

