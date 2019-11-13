Taking a page out of Dave East‘s book, The Game, with Anderson .Paak, pay tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle in the former’s new video for his song “Stainless.”
The Game, at one point in time, posted about his late friend Nipsey Hussle every day on his Instagram account, but as the months have gone by, The Game has decreased his Hussle posts to every Monday.
I know, it’s #MarathonMonday & you’re looking for someone to tell you it’s going to be alright. Someone to pacify your situation, furthermore crippling/enabling you from taking the necessary steps to bettering your current struggle. Not here, not today. Life only works like that in movies. But we’re not living in a movie…. look around. All the pieces that surround us are moving. Some forward…. some backwards & others in the same place. People that don’t know if they’re coming or going & people that have taken the time to lay the foundation & get moving in the direction of their dreams TODAY. It isn’t going to be easy. Who ever told you it was is a liar. Nothing is easy… especially not the things you want out of life. Those things take focus, patience, hard work & dedication to bring into fruition. You have to comprehend that no ONE human is above you & that we are all afforded the same 24 hours as the next man/woman. Stop making excuses for yourself. Stop looking/waiting for handouts or thinking someone is going to do it for you. They’re NOT. God gave YOU life today. YOU have to look at YOU in the mirror. YOU have to get the wheels turning for YOU. Others come into play & can either have a negative or positive impact on your day & it’s YOU that has to weather that storm. See, everything in life is about perception. The way YOU see things. YOU can feel like, “my life is too hard & I can’t figure this out”…. or you can look at your situation as another step on the ladder to you securing your future & prepare yourself for the climb. Stop coming to this app for validation. You should already have the confidence & self endurance needed to empower yourself before you even open this up & allow it to control your daily outcome. It’s just an app. My followers are 11.3 million real people that would hit the button on your page if you gave them a reason to. & even if not one of them did……. you’d still be exactly like me, HUMAN. Let’s live to inspire today. First ourselves…… & then those we come into contact with, whether on social media or in real life. Today we will be a reflection of GREATNESS. Tomorrow, a reflection of today. #TMC 🏁
The video for “Stainless” starts with an establishing shot of the city of Los Angeles at night. Then, sports cars with an image of Nipsey Hussle’s face are seen racing down Los Angeles streets, while The Game lyrics play in the background. The cars lead to a hangout, with a slew of sports and vintage cars already parked. Anderson .Paak posts up with the homies, while he starts the song and chorus. The Game appears to spit his verses, while camera shots flip back and forth between The Game reenacting his The Documentary album cover and him posted up with .Paak at the hangout.
“If I’m stuntin’ then I’m stuntin’, if I’m drippin’ then I’m drippin’,” The Game raps on the first verse. “Lambo’ truck with blue laces / tell Nipsey (Hussle) it’s Crippin’ / Zero to sixty / still shoot it with precision / These is grown man bars / you n****s sit down while you pissin’.'”
“Stainless” will be on The Game’s “final album” Born 2 Rap set for release later this month via EOne Music and Prolific Records.
Watch the video for “Stainless” in its entirety in the clip above.