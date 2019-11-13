Taking a page out of Dave East‘s book, The Game, with Anderson .Paak, pay tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle in the former’s new video for his song “Stainless.”

The Game, at one point in time, posted about his late friend Nipsey Hussle every day on his Instagram account, but as the months have gone by, The Game has decreased his Hussle posts to every Monday.

The video for “Stainless” starts with an establishing shot of the city of Los Angeles at night. Then, sports cars with an image of Nipsey Hussle’s face are seen racing down Los Angeles streets, while The Game lyrics play in the background. The cars lead to a hangout, with a slew of sports and vintage cars already parked. Anderson .Paak posts up with the homies, while he starts the song and chorus. The Game appears to spit his verses, while camera shots flip back and forth between The Game reenacting his The Documentary album cover and him posted up with .Paak at the hangout.

“If I’m stuntin’ then I’m stuntin’, if I’m drippin’ then I’m drippin’,” The Game raps on the first verse. “Lambo’ truck with blue laces / tell Nipsey (Hussle) it’s Crippin’ / Zero to sixty / still shoot it with precision / These is grown man bars / you n****s sit down while you pissin’.'”

“Stainless” will be on The Game’s “final album” Born 2 Rap set for release later this month via EOne Music and Prolific Records.

Watch the video for “Stainless” in its entirety in the clip above.