We are about a week out from NLE Choppa‘s much anticipated new album, Cottonwood 2. Ahead of the album, the Memphis-bred rapper has shared the remix to the steamy fan favorite, “Slut Me Out.”

On the remix, Choppa is joined by up-and-coming St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red, who adds even more NSFW flavor than that of the original.

We’d dive deep into the lyrics, but none of them are really safe to print. But at one point in the song, Choppa notes that he’s ready to do it “at the church, on the plane, or at the basketball game.”

Perhaps the most NSFW line is when Sexyy Red owns her sexuality, rapping, “You’re last b*tch was a lame, though / Big sexy, you f*cking with a big ho / We can do whatever, see ya before I go.”

In the song’s accompanying video, Choppa and Redd are seen partying in Miami, doing some bumping and grinding in the studio, and dancing surrounded by bikini-clad women near the beach. Rapper Sukihana makes an appearance in the video.

You can watch the NSFW video for above.

Cottonwood 2 is out 4/14 via Warner. Find more information here.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.