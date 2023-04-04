As the old proverb goes, the tongue is mightier than the sword. Rapper NLE Choppa knows this firsthand. After all years of both private and public displays of admiration, NLE manifested a collaboration with Lil Wayne. However, his mastery of the English language doesn’t stop there.

Hailing from Memphis, Tennesee, the “Mo Up Front” rapper has his own secondary language of unique slang terms to help spice up any conversation. NLE Choppa stopped by the Uproxx studios to share a few of his favorite Choppa Language phrases. During the chat, the musician opens up about commonly used words not just in his hometown but other southern cities he often visits, including Atlanta, Georgia.

“Trim is an Atlanta slang that I kinda picked up on, but I’ve kind of made it my slang,” said NLE. When asked to use the word in a sentence, he gleefully said, “I ain’t gonna lie, this new car that I brought is trim.”

Watch NLE Choppa’s full Choppa Language 101 for Uproxx Music video below.

