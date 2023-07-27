NLE Choppa has the summer on lock. With his bouncy Lil Wayne collaboration “Ain’t Gonna Answer,” along with his X-rated Sexyy Red remix of “Slut Me Out,” Choppa is slowing down. Tonight, he has dropped a nostalgic new single, “It’s Getting Hot,” which is inspired by an early aughts classic.

“It’s Getting Hot” features a prominent sample of Nelly’s “Hot In Herre,” and even features Choppa replicating the chorus.

“It’s getting hot in here / so take off all your clothes,” raps Choppa, to which a female voice responds, “I am getting so hot, I wanna take my clothes off.”

Of course, Choppa gives the song his own touch, with his raunchy bars throughout.

The song’s accompanying music video even features Choppa channeling Nelly, wearing baggy jeans, a wife-beater, and Nelly’s signature under-eye bandage. In the clip are several callbacks to the 2000s, including a part where Choppa is rapping in the booth, reading from a Sidekick phone. Elsewhere in the video is a woman swinging her hips, with “NLEVILLE,” printed on the backside — an allusion to Nelly’s 2002 album, Nellyville.

You can watch the “It’s Getting Hot” video above.

