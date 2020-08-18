After being included in the XXL Freshman class, NLE Choppa has been pushing full steam ahead, with no signs of slowing down. NLE Choppa appeared on the fourth episode of his Top Shotta Don Dada series, in which he and Mulatto kick it poolside as they work on the music video for their collaboration “Make Em Say.” The video also shows the “Shotta Flow” rapper’s lively spirit as he interacts with the crew during the shoot.

The new Top Shotta Don Dada episode also arrives after NLE Choppa shared his debut album, called simply Top Shotta, at the beginning of the month. Aside from the Mulatto collaboration, his debut also called on Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, and Chief Keef to appear over its 20 total tracks. The Memphis native also celebrated his high school graduation earlier this year, and while making the Top Shoota Don Dada episode, Choppa and team made sure to gift him with a brand new Gucci bag for the accomplishment.

Check out the Top Shotta Don Dada episode above.

For more on NLE Choppa, check out Uproxx’s Who Is NLE Choppa? documentary here.

