It’s been less than a month since Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset and the former-couple continue to keep things more than civil. After making the announcement, Cardi B shut down rumors about Offset being a “bad man,” explaining that they simply no longer “see eye-to-eye” anymore. Now, it seems as though Offset has been reminiscing on the good times he had with Cardi.

Cardi B’s birthday is Sunday and while they may not be officially on speaking terms, Offset showed Cardi he still cares with a larger-than-life present. The rapper bought a huge billboard in LA in order to display a heartfelt birthday wish from their daughter, Kulture. Cardi shared a video of her reacting to the billboard, and it’s clear she was taken aback and the lovely gesture.

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture covers new billboard wishing her mom an early happy birthday. 💕 pic.twitter.com/Q0HiKw9Ttq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 9, 2020

Hours before Cardi posted the video, Offset also revealed he’s been missing her. The rapper shared a video of himself on social media, asking fans for their opinion on how he should dye his hair. One fan commented that the Migos rapper looked “stressed out,” and Offset replied with the reason. “I miss MRS.WAP,” he wrote. “call her for me but private.”

