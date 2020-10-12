Offset and Cardi B may be in the middle of a divorce, but he still did everything he could to help make the “WAP” rapper’s birthday special. He got her a pricey new car and bought her a birthday billboard, and he also devoted a sweet Instagram post to Cardi.

Sharing a photo of him and Cardi laying down together, Offset wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up! Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep f*cking balling I’m lucky.”

Offset seems to be feeling down about his impending divorce: He recently said on Instagram that he misses “Mrs. WAP.” The relationship between the two isn’t totally sour, as Cardi recently defended Offset after fans called him a “bad man,” writing, “He a dumbass not a bad man. Cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. N****s is n**** but a bad personality he not.”

Divorces can be a challenging time, but that didn’t stop Cardi from enjoying her birthday blowout. She had herself a big ol’ party, and she certainly partied hard; At one point, she found herself face down on the floor.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.